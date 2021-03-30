'Chehre' release date postponed

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The release date for the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer "Chehre" has been postponed owing to rising Covid cases. The film was all set to release on April 9. A new date for the mystery thriller is yet to be announced.

Confirming the news, producer Anand Pandit says that they wanted to ensure that the audience is safe.