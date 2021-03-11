'Chehre' teaser: Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan debate about justice system, criminal behaviour

The 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an intense and gripping teaser of the film along with the caption, "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April."The 45-seconds-long teaser opens with visuals of a few artworks being displayed on a wall as a voiceover of Annu Kapoor starts playing in the background, speaking about the actual nature of humans and how there is no person in this world who hasn't committed any crime in their lives.The teaser then shows images of Emraan and Big B as their voiceovers play in the background with Emraan talking about how an innocent person today is just someone who has not been caught doing any wrong. Amitabh then rues about how the judiciary in the country only gives rulings, never justice.The film which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, reportedly also stars actor Rhea Chakraborty but she is not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster.She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, 'Chehre' is a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie now set to release on April 9, will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time.Apart from 'Chehre', Big B also has 'Jhund' and 'Brahmastra' slated for release. He is currently shooting for 'MayDay', which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.Meanwhile, Emraan will be next seen in 'Mumbai Saga' co-starring John Abraham. The film will hit the silver screens on March 19 this year. (ANI)