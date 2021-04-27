Chemban Vinod to play Kayamkulam Kochunni in Vinayan’s '19 aam Noottaandu'

Director Vinayan has posted a picture of himself with actors Chemban Vinod Jose and Siju Wilson, from the location of his ongoing movie, 19 aam Noottandu.
Siju Wilson is playing the hero in this period drama based on the legendary figure from Kerala history, Arattupuzha Velyaudha Panicker.
Panicker was a warrior who lived in the 19th century.
Vinayan says that Chemban Vinod Jose plays the popular robber from history, Kayamkulam Kochunni. There have been several versions of Kochunni on Malayalam screen, the recent one being played by Nivin Pauly in Rosshan Andrrews’ movie, Kayamkulam Kochunni.
Vinayan says that Chemban has played Kochunni in a way that Malayalis have never seen before.