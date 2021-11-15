Chennai City Centre Mall recreated for 'Beast'?

From the leaked pics on the internet, it looks like the makers of Beast have recreated the Chennai City Centre Mall for the film. The set was inundated recently during the heavy Chennai rains but with the swift work of the film, they safeguarded it.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is directing the film. Reports say that the film is all about how Vijay saved the people from the shopping mall that comes under the control of a terrorist organization.