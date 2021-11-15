Chennai City Centre Mall recreated for 'Beast'?

From the leaked pics on the internet, it looks like the makers of Beast have recreated the Chennai City Centre Mall for the film. The set was inundated recently during the heavy Chennai rains but with the swift work of the film, they safeguarded it.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is directing the film. Reports say that the film is all about how Vijay saved the people from the shopping mall that comes under the control of a terrorist organization.
Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the biggie and ace director Selvaraghavan plays the baddie. Aparna Das, Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
For the next schedule, the makers of Beast will be flying to Georgia. If all goes well, Beast will hit the screens in April 2022.