Chennai corporation sends messages, calls people for 2nd dose

The GCC in a statement said that around 85,000 people have missed their second vaccination. The corporation collected the details of such people zone-wise and has commenced calling them personally and through messages.

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation is sending out messages and calling people who have missed their second dose of vaccine due to the unavailability of the jab earlier.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has so far vaccinated 30,480 of these 85,000 people whose vaccines were delayed due to the lack of availability of vaccines. There are around 59,000 people left whose second dose of vaccine was delayed and the corporation has taken all efforts to inoculate them as early as possible.

These people will get priority for the second dose of vaccines on Wednesday and Thursday.

A total of 62,050 Covaxin vaccines will be available at vaccine centres across the city, the statement from the GCC said.

The corporation is also expecting more doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks and is in the process of inoculating the maximum population within the corporation limits.

A senior health official attached with the GCC told IANS, "We are losing no time for the vaccinations to be done and are in the process of achieving maximum vaccinated corporations. The possibility of a third wave has also alerted the administration and we don't want to lose time for this."

--IANS

aal/dpb