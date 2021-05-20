Cher announces biopic on birthday

"Ok Universal is doing biopic with my friends Judy Craymer, Gary Goetzman producing. Theyy produced both Mamma Mia's and my dear dear friend 4 yrs, & Oscar winner.. Eric Roth is going 2 write it," Cher wrote on Twitter.

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Singer Cher, who turned 75 on Thursday, tweeted to announce that her official biopic is in the works.

The yet-untitled film is set at Universal Pictures, with "Mamma Mia!" producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board to produce and Eric Roth penning the script, reports variety.com.

Cher will serve as a producer on the film, too.

As Cher mentions in her tweet, Roth wrote the screenplay for "Forrest Gump", which won him an Oscar in 1995, as well as 2018's "A Star Is Born" starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Roth and Cher previously collaborated on the 1987 release, "Suspect".

Cher is a Tony Award away from achieving EGOT status, having won an Emmy in 2003, a Grammy in 2000 and an Oscar (as Best Actress) in 1988.

