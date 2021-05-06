Cheran: Comagan was the eye for the 25 families in his music troupe

Comagan, the visually challenged singer and musician rose to fame with the Ovoru Pookalume song from Cheran's blockbuster film Autograph. Comagan has succumbed to the deadly COVID19 virus earlier today.

National Award-winning director Cheran who introduced Comagan to Tamil cinema took to his Twitter page to say that the singer was the eye for the 25 families in his music troupe. The director said that the demise of Comagan has broken his heart.