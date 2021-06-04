Cheran requests MK Stalin to honor award-winning directors and scriptwriters!

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 4th, 2021, 16:37:48hrs
Cheran

Award-winning director Cheran has requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to honor the National and State Award-winning directors and scriptwriters. 

Recently, Stalin had announced that the Tamil Nadu Government will build houses for Sakthiya Academy Award-winning and Gnana Peedam Award-winning writers.

Writers in Tamil Nadu are pleased with the announcement. Now, Cheran has requested MK Stalin to honor the Award-winning scriptwriters and directors with a similar scheme as such filmmakers are not being approached by producers these days.

Cheran feels that a similar scheme from the Tamil Nadu Government will encourage the directors and writers to make noble films.

Many netizens have appreciated Cheran for pointing out an interesting idea! 

