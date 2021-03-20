Cheran's delayed reply to a birthday wish invites trolls!

Director Cheran is the latest victim of the online troll. The National Award-winning filmmaker replied to a seven-year-old birthday wish of Sun TV. The director tweeted: "Thank you so much...saw this tweet only now".
Netizens took a screenshot of this tweet and started trolling the director for replying to a tweet that was posted in 2014.
Being a sport, Cheran tweeted one of the memes with the caption "Looks like I'm caught. Fine, let's enjoy this moment".
Cheran is currently acting in Gautham Karthik's upcoming film Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. Produced by Sri Vaari films, Shivathmika, Singampuli, Saravanan, Snehan, and Vignesh are playing pivotal characters in the film.
After his Bigg Boss stint, Cheran is also working on a script for his directorial comeback.