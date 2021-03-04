Cheyenne Jackson no longer craves alcohol

"The craving for alcohol has been lifted, thankfully. But yeah, right now, I got to be fully on. Jason and I have definitely had moments because we're both sober. We've both had moments where we're like, 'If we had a glass of wine right now, nobody would blame us'," Page Six quoted Cheyenne as saying.

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Actor Cheyenne Jackson has revealed that staying off alcohol during lockdown required effort but his life is better off without it.

The actor, who has four-year-old twins -- daughter Willow and son Ethan -- goes on to reveal that there are many reasons to keep their mind off alcohol.

"And then we talk it through and realise that our lives are better (without alcohol) and we find something else to do. And it usually involves being with the kids, doing something to get your mind out of that. But yeah, I definitely want relief and it's Groundhog Day," he says.

The actor is seen in the sitcom "Call Me Kat" and calls it a blessing.

He says: "There are no words to express it. It has been the biggest gift of my career, especially during this time. I have four-and-a-half-year twins and we are homeschooling at the house, so firstly just to be on a show. Secondly, to be on a show that is just unabashedly joyful and positive. And my house is nine minutes away from the studio so I have not missed one bedtime and it is the best thing for our family right now, it's a huge, huge gift."

