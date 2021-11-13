Child dead, 10 in hospital after suspected food poisoning in Kerala

According to the authorities, the incident took place at a wedding in Narikunu near Kozhikode, where the guests were served chicken on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a two and a half year old boy died on Saturday due to suspected food poisoning, while 10 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Kozhikode.

The deceased, Mohammed Ameen, son of Akbar Aand, had reportedly fallen ill after eating the chicken.

He was first admitted to a nearby private hospital where his condition deteriorated and he had to be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, 10 other guests who also had food at the same wedding party, had to be hospitalised immediately.

The health authorities have started a probe into it.

