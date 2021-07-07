Chile registers lowest daily Covid-19 cases since Dec

Santiago, July 7 (IANS) Chile reported on Tuesday 1,885 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, the lowest number since December 27 when 1,711 daily cases were reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that with the new infections, the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,574,465, while the death toll climbed to 33,288 with 39 more deaths in the last day.