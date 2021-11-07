Chile reports 2,895 new cases of Covid-19 and 27 deaths

Santiago, Nov 7 (IANS) Chile reported 2,895 cases of Covid-19 and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours amid an outbreak of infections in the country, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) has reported.

With these figures, the accumulated number of infections rose to 1,706,622, with 37,841 deaths.

Minsal said in a statement on Saturday that the positivity rate in the country in the last 24 hours reached 3.36 per cent after the results of 82,419 tests were analyzed, Xinhua news agency reported.