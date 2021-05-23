Chile reports 3rd consecutive day of over 7K daily Covid cases

Paris said that 7,514 new cases of the disease were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 1,323,413, Xinhua reported.

Santiago, May 23 (IANS) Chilean Minister of Health Enrique Paris said on Saturday that, for the third consecutive day, more than 7,000 daily cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country.

Meanwhile, another 96 deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 28,386.

"It is necessary for the youngest to be vaccinated, because we are going to prevent them from entering intensive care units. But the vaccine alone does not protect us. We must maintain the use of masks, social distancing, hand washing, ventilation and avoid unnecessary mobility," he said.

Despite the gradual increase in the weekly average of Covid-19 cases in Chile, the government announced on Thursday that 13 communes will be able to come out of quarantine on Monday and that the gradual end of confinement in the country will continue.

