Chile reports less than 1,000 new daily Covid-19 cases

Santiago, Dec 15 (IANS) Chile reported less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases, after registering 970 infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,785,124 cases, the Health Ministry said.

In its daily report, the Ministry added that in the same period, there were seven deaths related to the disease, for a cumulative total of 38,723, while there were 8,674 cases currently in the active stage.