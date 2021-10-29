Chile sees 2,205 Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in a day

Santiago, Oct 29 (IANS) Chile on Thursday registered 2,205 new cases of Covid-19 infection and 22 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the caseload to 1,688,454 and the pandemic death toll to 37,719, according to the Ministry of Health.

The positivity rate in the past 24 hours was 2.95 per cent nationwide and 4 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the Ministry said, after analyzing 71,016 Covid-19 test results.