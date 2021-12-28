Chileans above 18 need Covid-19 booster to stay certifiably vaccinated: Health Ministry

"There are enough vaccines for everyone. It is vital to be vaccinated, because it is related to people's life and death. Those who do not get vaccinated have a greater chance of falling into critical (care) units and dying," Health Minister Enrique Paris said at a press conference on Monday.

Santiago, Dec 28 (IANS) Chileans over 18 years of age will have to get a booster shot against Covid-19, otherwise they face losing their vaccinated status and mobility pass as of Jan. 1, 2022, the Health Ministry has said.

Starting January 1, the passport or "mobility pass," which allows the bearer access to public venues, will be blocked to anyone over 18 years who fails to get a booster shot six months following full vaccination, the Minister added.

Nearly 91.9 per cent of Chile's target population of those above 18 years has been fully vaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.

While vaccination is voluntary, failure to get vaccinated bars people from getting the pass for entry to bars, restaurants, shops, concerts and for domestic or international travel.

Those who don't have the pass must show a negative PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours earlier.

The Ministry on Monday reported 760 new cases of Covid-19 and 22 more deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 1,801,033 and the pandemic death toll to 39,056.

--IANS

