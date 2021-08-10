Chimbu Devan explored South Madras in 'Kasadatabara'

In his upcoming anthology film Kasadatabara, director Chimbu Devan has explored the South Madras people and the surrounding locales. Generally, Tamil cinema only loves to explore the culture of the North Madras folks but Chimbu Devan wants to register the lifestyle of the South Madras folks with Kasadatabara.

The anthology with a hyperlink connect will directly release on Sony LIV. Produced by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company, Harish Kalyan, Sundeep Kishan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, and Premgi Amaran are playing pivotal characters in the film.

For the six episodes, six composers including Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Sam CS, Premgi, and Sean Roldan have scored the music.

Chimbu Devan has also worked with six cinematographers and six editors for this anthology.