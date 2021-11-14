China detects Covid on packaging of food imported from Russia

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Four batches of food imported from Russia were detected with coronavirus on their outer packaging, said officials in China's border city Heihe in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday, Global Times reported.

Heihe, a coronavirus-hit city in China's latest round of Covid-19 resurgence, had taken multiple samples of the four types of food in circulation after the discovery of coronavirus-positive packaging, and all tested negative of coronavirus, the city's health authority said on Sunday morning.