China-donated Covid vaccines arrive in Myanmar

Yangon, May 3 (IANS) A batch of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government has arrived at the Yangon International Airport, according to a release from the Chinese embassy.

The donated vaccines, promised by China earlier this year, was handed over at a critical stage of prevention and control against the pandemic, demonstrating the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship and spirit of a community with a shared future, said the embassy on Sunday, hoping that the vaccines can help protect life and health of Myanmar people and combat the pandemic, Xinhua reported.