China reports 162 locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, Dec 27 (IANS) China has reported 162 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 152 were reported in Shaanxi, seven in Guangxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, the Commission said.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying.