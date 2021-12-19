China reports 44 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Of the new local cases, 31 were reported in Zhejiang, 10 in Shaanxi, and three in Guangdong, Xinhua news agency reported citing the agency as saying.

Beijing, Dec 19 (IANS) China has reported 44 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Also reported were 39 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai.

Across the mainland, no new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,284, including 1,685 patients still receiving treatment, of whom six were in severe conditions.

A total of 93,963 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

