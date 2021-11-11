China's Covid vax helps emerging states achieve impressive vaccination rates: Report

The Economist Intelligence Unit, research and analysis division of Economist Group, added in its latest report on Wednesday that more than seven billion shots have been administered around the world as of late October. However, developed countries have succeeded in vaccinating large percentages of their populations, while many developing states have made only negligible progress, Xinhua news agency reported.

London, Nov 12 (IANS) Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines have helped some emerging countries achieve impressive vaccination rates, in some cases faster than richer economies, said a British research report.

In some emerging economies, like Chile and Cambodia, most population has been inoculated thanks to China's help, the report said.

Data showed Chile now posts one of the highest vaccination rates worldwide with 79 per cent, and one of the reasons is that Chile secured huge supplies of Chinese-made Sinovac jab early on and "Sinovac had become the vaccine of choice in Chile and was used for 90 per cent of shots".

"Chile is not an isolated case; many other Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Mexico and Uruguay, are also relying on Chinese vaccines," the report added.

It also showed that by October, Cambodia had achieved one of the highest inoculation rates worldwide, with nearly 80 per cent of Cambodian residents vaccinated, ahead of all other Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, except Singapore.

"Cambodia's ability to inoculate a large share of its population shows that vaccination success stories exist in emerging states, with China's help," said Agathe Demarais, author of the report.

