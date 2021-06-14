China's Guangdong reports 4 locally-transmitted Covid cases

The province on Sunday also reported three imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic carriers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, June 14 (IANS) China's Guangdong province reported four locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all in the capital Guangzhou, health authorities said on Monday.

Two medics in Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital tested positive on June 11 and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, the provincial health commission said on Monday, adding that both of them are in stable condition.

They tested positive during a routine nucleic acid testing at the hospital.

All their close contacts have been isolated for medical observation, and no positive nucleic acid test results have been reported so far.

The major places they had visited have been disinfected.

It is highly likely that the two medical workers have contracted Covid through accidental exposure to the virus, according to the preliminary investigation.

Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain the specific reasons.

All the staff working at the Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital are under closed-loop management, with daily nucleic acid testing.

So far, no positive results have been reported.

By Sunday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,625 confirmed Covid cases, including 1,075 imported ones.

Currently, 194 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the local commission.

The latest Covid resurgence in the southern manufacturing heartland of Guangdong started in May, with most cases reported in cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 91,428 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/