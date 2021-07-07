Chinese city closed amid Covid resurgence

The authorities said that schools across the city will suspend classes, restaurants will only be able to offer takeout services, and all establishments will be closed with the exception of some markets, hospitals and pharmacies, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, July 7 (IANS) Authorities in China's Yunnan province on Wednesday closed off the city of Ruili amid an ongoing Covid-19 resurgence and have asked all residents to undergo home quarantine.

The government will ensure necessities are supplied to the doorsteps of residents, according to the city's headquarters for Covid-19 prevention and control.

Ruili's city has a population of approximately 270,000.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted cases since July 4.

On Tuesday, it reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 118,951 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,537 deaths.

The country has administered 1,189,495,322 vaccine doses against Covid-19 till date.

