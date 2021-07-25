Chinese city launches 2nd round of nucleic acid test

Beijing, July 25 (IANS) A second round of Covid-19 nucleic acid test was launched in Nanjing city, capital of China's Jiangsu province, following a resurgence of new confirmed cases.

The second round was launched on Saturday in the district of Jiangning, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the last 24 hours, the eastern Chinese city reported 12 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and four asymptomatic ones, local health authorities said on Saturday.