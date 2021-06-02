Chinese mainland reports 10 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, June 2 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 10 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases in the mainland. Of them, six were reported in Shanghai, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, and one each in Sichuan and Yunnan, Xinhua news agency reported.