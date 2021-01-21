Chinese mainland reports 144 new Covid cases (Ld)

Of the locally transmitted cases, 68 were reported in Heilongjiang, 33 in Jilin, 20 in Hebei, two each in Beijing and Shanxi, and one in Shandong, the Commission said in its daily report.

Beijing, Jan 21 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported 144 new coronavirus cases, of which 126 were locally transmitted and the 18 others arrived from outside, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Five suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no new deaths due to the disease were registered, Xinhua news agency reported.

By the end of Wednesday, the mainland had reported 4,563 imported Covid-19 cases in total.

With the new cases, China's overall infection tally now stood at 88,701, including 1,598 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 68 were in severe condition.

A total of 82,468 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the Commission.

