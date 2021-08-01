Chinese mainland reports 53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Aug 1 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 30 were reported in Jiangsu, 12 in Henan, four in Hunan, three in Yunnan, and one each in Fujian, Shandong, Hubei and Ningxia, according to the commission.