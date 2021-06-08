Chinese province reports 19 locally-transmitted Covid cases

Fourteen of the confirmed cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou, three in Shenzhen, one each in Foshan and Zhanjiang, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

Beijing, June 8 (IANS) China's Guangdong province have registered 19 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases amid an ongoing resurgence, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The province also reported three imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic ones.

The latest Covid resurgence in the southern manufacturing heartland of Guangdong started in May, with most cases reported in cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 91,267 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.

