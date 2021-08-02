Chinese province reports 40 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Among them, 11 were reported in Nanjing, the provincial capital, 26 in the city of Yangzhou and three others in Huai'an, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, Aug 2 (IANS) China's Jiangsu province has reported 40 new locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases amid an ongoing resurgence, the local health commission said on Monday.

The province also registered two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and three imported infections on Sunday.

All the infected patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

The provincial capital with a population of more than 9.3 million has reported a total of 215 locally transmitted cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

At present, there are 297 patients still hospitalised in Jiangsu, including 282 locally transmitted cases.

There are also 18 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom five are locally transmitted.

--IANS

ksk/