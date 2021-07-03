Chinmayi clarifies the pregnant rumours!

Singer, voice artist, and social activist Chinmayi has clarified that she is not pregnant and requested the YouTube channels to stop spreading rumors and clickbait links for generating more views.
The pic that is doing rounds is from her wedding and the singer also added that she doesn't want to share her private life on social media. She doesn't like to share her pics with family members and friends.
"You won't see me sharing about my intimate family events. That's how I am and will always be. One wouldn't have seen me share the video of my wedding on any channel. Photos - you'll see what the media shared. I haven't really shared photos that we commissioned. I won't be either. When the time comes I may or may not at all share anything with regard to my pregnancy. And that is MY decision to make. We will 100% never share photos of kids we may have. They will not be on social media and I will make sure of that. This pregnancy speculation is tiresome. Please stop", wrote Chinmayi on her social media page.