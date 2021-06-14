Chinmayi: Samantha will forever be my rockstar!

They also criticized Chinmayi for supporting an anti-Eelam web show. Later, Chinmayi also clarified that she supported Samantha because she is one of the rare actresses who backed her when she faced a ban from Radha Ravi in the dubbing union.

Recently, when Chinmayi tweeted saying that Samantha is my rockstar, a section of Tamils offended as they didn't like the portrayal of the Eelam Tamil warriors in The Family Man 2.

Now, Chinmayi has posted that Samantha will forever be her rockstar. The singer and dubbing artist said that she has recently dubbed for a new Myntra campaign for Samantha.

Chinmayi says that a few people like Samantha don't showboat how they support.

"I have just dubbed in Samantha's campaign for Myntra. Will share the link once it is out. Some don't showboat how they support. They don't tweet. They don't publicize. They do it anyway. Not many in my own music fraternity have taken a stand that Sam has constantly taken despite pressure not to. It is NOT easy to stand up to the Radha Ravi's of the world. And she will forever be my rockstar. BTW - this is not showcasing myself as a victim: this is just the fact of my life. The truth doesn’t change because you don’t believe it", she posted on Instagram.