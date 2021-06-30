Chinmayi says that Vairamuthu's update on Rajini's health is to show his connections!

Singer Chinmayi took to her Twitter page to criticize lyricist Vairamuthu for showing off his power structure by updating Superstar Rajinikanth's health condition on Twitter.



"This man giving an update on Superstar’s health. It was at best, a private conversation. This man displays that on Twitter to show off that his power structure is intact. Typical behaviour", tweeted Chinmayi.





A fan asked replied to Chinmayi that had Rajinikanth called and informed her about his health condition, she would also have tweeted the same for which, the singer replied: "Yes. I'll speak to him. Keep the phone down and NOT tweet about it. Unless he tells me to. This is basic decency but then... err".



We had already reported that feminists and #MeToo supporters have expressed their disappointment over Rajinikanth's friendship with Vairamuthu despite the several sexual harassment allegations against the lyricist from singer Chinmayi and others. Now, Chinmayi has also reacted to the lyricist's tweet about Rajinikanth.



For those who don't know, Vairamuthu had tweeted that he got a call from Rajinikanth who took his regular health checkup in the US and the actor is doing well.