Chinmayi takes a dig at Dinathanthi for their feature on Vairamuthu!

Singer, dubbing artist, social activist, and feminist Chinmayi has raised an important question against Dinathanthi for featuring lyricist Vairamuthu, who is penning 100 songs about women on International Women's Day.

"On Women’s Day, a major Tamil publication talks about a song of Mr Vairamuthu which is about women. (!) Mr Vairamuthu is currently writing a 100 songs, has more than as many singers, composers and directors collaborating… What’s interesting is how Dinathanthi fails to mention that 17 women have outed Mr Vairamuthu as a molester. While the fact that I was a part of the MeToo ‘Controversy’ is always mentioned… On Women’s Day, I’ll be sitting in Court. Requesting my ban on working by BJP’s Radha Ravi and the dubbing Union he manages, gets lifted. For my right to work that was snatched away by the very man that molested me and his politician friends. Happy Women’s Day", tweeted Chinmayi.