Chinmayi wants Kanimozhi to do the needful for her allegations against Vairamuthu!

Today morning, Kanimozhi reacted to the ongoing allegations against Rajagopalan, a teacher of PSBB (KK Nagar) who is said to have misbehaved with many girl children.

Chinmayi has asked Kalaignar Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK MP Kanimozhi to do the needful for her allegations against Vairamuthu.

Kanimozhi tweeted: "The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School, Chennai has been shocking. The inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students".

Quoting Kanimozhi's tweet, Chinmayi wrote: "I truly hope, maam, you will do the needful regarding my and 16 other women’s harassment allegations on Mr Vairamuthu.

Fact remains, inspite of an Interim Injuction, Mr. Radha Ravi and his clique continue to ban me from work. I don’t know how my issue doesn’t qualify".

We have to wait and see how Kanimozhi is going to react to Chinmayi's tweet!