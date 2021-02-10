Chiranjeevi heaps praise on Vijay Sethupathi, says he loved the actor's role in 'Master'!

In the pre-release event of Uppena, Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi heaped praise on Vijay Sethupathi. "He is one of the versatile actors of our country. Though there is a tremendous fanbase for him in Tamil, he is ready to act in good roles. The presence of Vijay Sethupathi in Uppenna has elevated the film to a new level", said Chiranjeevi.

"When we were shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Georgia, heard there was a huge crowd waiting outside the hotel. I thought my Telugu fans were waiting for me. Later, came to know that they were all waiting to see Vijay Sethupathi", he added.

"Recently, I saw Master and fell in love with Vijay Sethupathi's performance as Bhavani in the film", said the Telugu Megastar.