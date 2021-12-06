Chiranjeevi mulls movie under Boyapati Srinu's direction

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (IANS) Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi could collaborate with director Boyapati Srinu on an upcoming movie after the success of the latter's 'Akhanda'.

As Boyapati Srinu hit the bull's eye with 'Akhanda' with Nandamuri Balakrishna, he has become the talk of the town. Close aides of Chiranjeevi are now nudging him to take a call and talk to the director about their collaboration.