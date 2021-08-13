Chiranjeevi starts shooting for Jayam Mohan Raja's next

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi has started shooting his next film. His next, tentatively titled 'Chiru153', started shooting on Friday here.

Director Jayam Mohan Raja who was waiting for this moment for a long time has updated the same on his Twitter account.

"With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one. Getting set with an amazing team (sic)," Jayam wrote on Twitter.