Chiranjeevi to bear expenses for fan's cancer treatment

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) In a compassionate gesture, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has promised to fund the cancer treatment of a fan of his named Venkat.

Venkat, who met Chiranjeevi at his office on Tuesday, explained his health condition to the megastar.

Despite his busy schedule, Chiranjeevi met his fan personally, after which he came to know about Venkat's health condition. Venkat, who is financially backward, has cancer and is unable to bear his medical expenses.