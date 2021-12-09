Chiranjeevi to portray an undercover cop in 'Chiru154'

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Acharya', has a packed line-up. His upcoming movies include a venture directed by Bobby in which he plays a cop.

Sources reveal interesting details related to this project.

Marking his 154th film, Chiranjeevi is to act under the direction of K.S. Ravindra(Bobby), in which he will play a cop, who is on a mission to stop the alarming crime situation in a coastal town. Reports also suggest that 'Waltair Veerayya' is one of the titles considered for this project.