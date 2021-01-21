Chiranjeevi's #153 project launched

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi has been launched. Tentatively called Project #153, the film is directed by Mohan Raja.

Details about the mega project, launched at Super Good Office in the city's Film Nagar on Wednesday, are bring kept under wraps for now, but it has been confirmed that music director SS Thaman has been signed up. Writers Satyanand and Meher Ramesh, are also associated with the project.