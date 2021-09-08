Chiranjeevi's dream to work with Shankar has come true with Ram Charan!

SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, and Chiranjeevi were present during the launch. Chiranjeevi clapped the first shot of the film. Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan's pair in the yet-untitled film, Thaman is composing the music, and Tirru cranks the camera.

Today, the official launch of Ram Charan's new film with director Shankar has happened in Hyderabad.

Later, while sharing the puja pics, Chiranjeevi has said that it has been his dream to work with Shankar and finally, his son has fulfilled his dream.

"Some Projects are Special from Word Go!This is one such. It’s been a dream to work with @shankarshanmugh Thru @AlwaysRamCharan that dream is set to become a reality.Their film launched today.Wishing them, @advani_kiara

#DilRaju @SVC_Official & entire team Very Best! #RC15 #SVC50", tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi had acted in the Hindi remake of Shankar's debut film Gentleman but The Gentleman (Hindi version) was a box office failure.