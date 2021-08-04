Chiranjeevi’s Vedhalam remake to be launched next month

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a roll. His current film, Acharya, is still on the set. But he has already informed directors Bobby and Meher Ramesh to commence pre-production for their new movies with him.
Meher Ramesh will direct Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of ‘Vedhalam’. The film will be launched next month formally. However, the regular shoot will commence later.
Meher Ramesh wrapped the script work. Many changes have been done to suit Chiranjeevi’s image, but the basic plot remains the same.
Touted to be a brother-sister sentiment drama, the film is aiming for next year’s release. Chiranjeevi will complete three films back to back. He will start working for the Telugu remake of ‘Lucifer’ later this month.
