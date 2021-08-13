Chiru153 starts rolling with an action scene

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamil director Mohan Raja have collaborated for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Lucifer. The film’s regular shoot has begun today at a special created in the Aluminum factory in Hyderabad.

The untitled film (#Chiru153) has a huge ensemble cast.

Tamil director Mohan Raja has roped in all Tamil technicians for it. The regular shoot began with an action sequence choreographed by Stun Silva. Renowned Tamil cinematographer Nirav Shah is cranking the camera. Suresh Selvarajan has created the sets. Thaman is scoring the music.