Chiru’s Lucifer Remake: music session commenced

At last, the work on the Telugu remake of ‘Lucifer’ has begun. Though the film was launched last year, the work on the film could not begin for many reasons. The delay in production prompted rumors that it had been shelved. However, the makers are commencing it now.

Now, music director Thaman S and the film’s director Mohan Raja took to social media to share the news that they have begun the music session. “It’s time to show love for our megastar, and this is going to be super high stuff for sure,” Thaman mentioned while sharing a picture with Mohan Raja

Chiranjeevi reprises the role of Mohanlal. The casting process is underway. NV Prasad is producing the film.

‘Lucifer’ is a huge blockbuster in Tamil and its Telugu dubbed version also got released in the theaters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But Chiranjeevi immensely liked the concept and is remaking it.

