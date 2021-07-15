Chitrangda Singh looks stunning in an off-white sari

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 15th, 2021, 18:21:24hrs
Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda took to social media on Thursday and posted stunning pictures dressed in an off-white sari for a virtual event.

"Beautiful and elegant vibes. For a virtual event," the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

In the pictures posted, the actress pairs a ruffled sari with a lace blouse, turquoise earrings, and tied-up hair.

Chitrangda was last seen in the 2018 release, "Bazaar" in 2018. She did a cameo in "Ghoomketu" last year.

Her upcoming film is "Bob Biswas" opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller "Kahaani", and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

--IANS

eka/vnc

