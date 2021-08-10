Chitrashi Rawat on 14 years of Chak De! India



Talking about the same, Chitrashi told IANS: "It feels great when people remember you and your film. The film impacted a lot of people in a very positive way. Even now people encourage players saying 'Chak de'! It feels great to be a part of something so iconic!"

How does she plan to celebrate the day? "Every year on the 10th of August, we the girls get on a call and share our old stories what all we used to do on the sets, it was a lot of fun! August is a special month for us, all the girls!" the actress informed.