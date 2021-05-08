Chiwetel Ejiofor: Anne Hathaway would be a good diamond thief

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, shares the screen with Anne Hathaway in the heist comedy "Locked Down". Asked who would be able to steal a diamond, he said that Anne would do a better job.

"My instinct is to say Anne, I don't know why! I feel like she would certainly be the brains behind it," said Ejiofor in an interview with contactmusic.com.