Chiwetel Ejiofor to star in 'The Man Who Fell to Earth'

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to play the lead role in the upcoming series titled 'The Man Who Fell to Earth', based on Walter Tevis' 1963 science-fiction novel that inspired the 1976 David Bowie movie.



As per Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing the series, which will focus on an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must grapple with his own past to determine our future.

The upcoming series will be helmed by Kurtzman. Speaking about the forthcoming series, Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement, "Chiwetel Ejiofor's stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment, and quality. He is everything we could imagine and a million things we cannot. We could not be more thrilled."

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' will debut on Paramount+, ViacomCBS's upcoming rebranding of its streaming platform, which will launch in the US, Canada, and Latin America on March 4, this year.

Directed by Nicolas Roeg, the 1976 film starred Bowie as an alien stranded on Earth who falls into despair and alcoholism. The film remains a cult following, with the character becoming something of a signature role for Bowie.

Ejiofor, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in '12 Years a Slave', will also feature in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming sci-fi film 'Infinite', and in the Marvel sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', reprising his role as Karl Mordo. (ANI)







